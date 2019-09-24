AccuWeather: Breezy, less humid today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with occasional clouds today. It's breezy and cooler than yesterday with lower humidity and a high of 79.
TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with low humidity and cooler overnight lows of 59 in Philadelphia and 50 in some outlying suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant day with a high of 80.
THURSDAY: Sunshine gives way to a few clouds during the day with a stray afternoon shower around in a few places. It's warmer ahead of a weak front. The high reaches 86.
FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 80.
SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another warm up to 86. We can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots.
SUNDAY: This is a warm end to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and another spotty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The high is 83.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a stray shower around and a high of 81.
TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.
