AccuWeather: Breezy, less humid today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with occasional clouds today. It's breezy and cooler than yesterday with lower humidity and a high of 79.

TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with low humidity and cooler overnight lows of 59 in Philadelphia and 50 in some outlying suburbs.

WEDNESDAY: This is a largely sunny and pleasant day with a high of 80.

THURSDAY: Sunshine gives way to a few clouds during the day with a stray afternoon shower around in a few places. It's warmer ahead of a weak front. The high reaches 86.

FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 80.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another warm up to 86. We can't rule out an afternoon thunderstorm in a few spots.

SUNDAY: This is a warm end to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and another spotty thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. The high is 83.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a stray shower around and a high of 81.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.

More TOP STORIES News