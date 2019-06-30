Weather

AccuWeather: Breezy, Less Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. Turning breezy and less humid during the afternoon. Winds WNW 15-20 mph. High 87.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Winds NW 5-15 mph. Lows 58-63.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, but not humid. High 87.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid. A stray late day thunderstorm is possible. High 93.

THURSDAY (FOURTH OF JULY): Partly sunny, hot and humid. Late day showers and thunderstorms are possible. High 93.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 93.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as hot. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88.

