PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds will give way to some sun today. It will be breezy and cooler with a high of 71.
TONIGHT: Look for clear skies and a somewhat blustery breeze overnight with gusts in the mid 20s. Temperatures will be plunging into the 40s.
SATURDAY: The weekend will be very bright, but will have an October feel. Look for temperatures in the 40s at dawn and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A gusty breeze will add to the chilly atmosphere. We'll go for a high of 65 in Philadelphia on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.
SUNDAY: It remains bright and cool with plenty of sunshine, a lingering breeze and another chilly high of 66.
MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 66.
TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day. Winds turn more southerly which begins to bring our temperatures back up. Look for a milder high of 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..
WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another mostly sunny day with an even warmer high of 78.
THURSDAY: Our stretch of sunny weather continues and so does our rise in temperatures with a high of 79.
FRIDAY: Clouds increase with a possible shower around and a somewhat cooler high if 75.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Breezy Today, A Very Chilly Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More