AccuWeather: Breezy Today, A Very Chilly Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds will give way to some sun today. It will be breezy and cooler with a high of 71.

TONIGHT: Look for clear skies and a somewhat blustery breeze overnight with gusts in the mid 20s. Temperatures will be plunging into the 40s.

SATURDAY: The weekend will be very bright, but will have an October feel. Look for temperatures in the 40s at dawn and afternoon highs in the mid 60s. A gusty breeze will add to the chilly atmosphere. We'll go for a high of 65 in Philadelphia on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

SUNDAY: It remains bright and cool with plenty of sunshine, a lingering breeze and another chilly high of 66.

MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 66.

TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day. Winds turn more southerly which begins to bring our temperatures back up. Look for a milder high of 71. Fall officially arrives at 9:30 a.m..

WEDNESDAY: Look for yet another mostly sunny day with an even warmer high of 78.

THURSDAY: Our stretch of sunny weather continues and so does our rise in temperatures with a high of 79.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase with a possible shower around and a somewhat cooler high if 75.

