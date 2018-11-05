AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

We had cloudy skies with periods of rain through most the day with a cool high of 55.TONIGHT: The steady rain is exiting as low pressure lifts to our northeast, but drizzle and areas of fog will be around this evening, thanks to a continued wind off of the ocean. The low is 53.TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): An area of low pressure will approach the region, but this one stays well to our northwest and drags a cold front through the region in the afternoon. Ahead of the front, winds turn breezy out of the southwest and temps will rise to 68. This will set the stage for the possibility of severe weather in the midday to afternoon hours. There are very strong winds in the low level jet that any storm can easily tap into making damaging wind gusts the primary concern. There is also speed and directional shear showing up in the lower levels of the atmosphere, meaning rotation or a brief tornado is possible. This line will pass through fairly quickly and much of the day will be fine for getting out to vote. The morning before work and in the evening after work both look good for voters. Here are the key times we are watching for the gusty/severe t'storms across the area: NW Suburbs: 11am to 1pm; I-95 metro: 1pm to 3pm; SE NJ and Central Delaware: 3pm to 5pmWEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return with a cool breeze and a high around 62.THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny again and a little cooler with a high around 56.FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does moisture. Look for periods of rain during the day. The high is still relatively cool: 53.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. It's brisk and cooler with a high of just 48.SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected, but we'll still be chilly. The high dips to just 48.MONDAY: Look for more clouds returning to the region with a high of 50.