AccuWeather: Brief Drop in Humidity, Then An Unsettled Weekend

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on August 9, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The high in Philadelphia hit 89 degrees, officially ending our second heat wave of the year.

TONIGHT: Look for mainly clear skies with more comfortable humidity levels. The low dips to a warm 72.

FRIDAY: We have partly sunny skies. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible in a few spots, mainly in western areas. The high is 90.

SATURDAY: Humidity rises again. We see clouds mix with some sunny breaks and through the day, occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high drops rather dramatically to only 80.

SUNDAY: Clouds will remain dominant with occasional sunny breaks. Some scattered thunderstorms are possible. It's humid again with a high around 82.

MONDAY: The tropical humidity is locked in place along with more pop-up downpours and storms. The high: 82.

TUESDAY: It's more of the same with oppressive humidity and a thunderstorm around. The high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and finally, more settled weather. This is a warm, dry day with a high around 87.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies again with a high of 89.

