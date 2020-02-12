Weather

AccuWeather: Brief return of the summer humidity

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The sky will turn mostly cloudy as the wind continues to roll in off the ocean. Even some drizzle is likely the closer you are to the shore. Low 63.

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds to end the weekend with much higher humidity. There will be some breaks of sun in the afternoon before a cold front arrives in the evening. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with the front, but most areas will not see it. High 81.

MONDAY: Leftover morning clouds will lead to a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will drop fast in the morning hours. High 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72 is more October-like.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 81.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a thunderstorm around. High 76.

