AccuWeather: Brief return of the summer humidity

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The sky will turn mostly cloudy as the wind continues to roll in off the ocean. Even some drizzle is likely the closer you are to the shore. Low 63.SUNDAY: Lots of clouds to end the weekend with much higher humidity. There will be some breaks of sun in the afternoon before a cold front arrives in the evening. A shower or thunderstorm is possible with the front, but most areas will not see it. High 81.MONDAY: Leftover morning clouds will lead to a mostly sunny sky. The humidity will drop fast in the morning hours. High 80.TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 72 is more October-like.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 76.THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, warmer. High 81.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a thunderstorm around. High 76.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app