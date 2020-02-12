AccuWeather: Brief Taste of Summer Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning rain gave way to a largely dry afternoon with nothing more than a touch of spotty drizzle across most of the region. Clouds remained dominant, with an easterly breeze.
TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle at times and fog developing overnight. The low is a mild 52, with temperatures rising toward dawn.
FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, especially later in the day, along with an isolated gusty thunderstorm. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945 and the warmest day of the year, so far.
SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the 40s.
SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine with less wind, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.
MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain arriving in the afternoon and at night. There could be some wet snow north and west. The high is stuck around 45
TUESDAY: Look for morning clouds giving way to some sun during the day, along with a surge of milder air. The high improves to 58.
WEDNESDAY: We have a mostly cloudy sky cover with more rain arriving later in the day. The high is still around 56.
THURSDAY: We begin the day with clouds and a possible shower, but the afternoon turns dry and partly sunny. The high bumps up to 63.
