PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine mixes with a few clouds today. It's breezy and cool with a high of 60. An Enhanced Fire Danger statement has been posted by the National Weather Service. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity and a relatively dry forest floor makes it a bad day for fire pits or flicking cigarettes.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, the winds die down and it's chilly with a low of 42 and some suburbs dipping into the 30s again.
WEDNESDAY: This is a mostly sunny day with a slightly milder high of 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds roll back into the region with the approach of a warm front and we could see some showers in a few spots. At the same time, milder air returns with our high reaching 68.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 84, our warmest day so far this year. But in the afternoon or evening, some showers and thunderstorms are likely.
SATURDAY: Our passing front holds up near the region and this gives us clouds with some occasional sunshine. A shower is possible and perhaps another thunderstorm, too, but we're still warm with a high around 76.
SUNDAY: Look for a more clouds than sun again with another scattered shower or thunderstorm around. The high is 75.
MONDAY: The warm weather stretch continues. We have mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around, but our high comes in around 76.
TUESDAY: The stalled front finally drifts away and we see the return of mostly sunny skies with a pleasant high of 74.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Bright and Breezy, Still Cool Today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News