AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, dry weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is a mostly to partly sunny day with a pleasant high of 70. It will be blustery with afternoon wind gusts between 25 and 30 mph.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and temperatures drop. The low in Philadelphia dips to 46 with some outlying areas going down into the upper 30s. In the Poconos, some frost is possible.
SATURDAY: Look for lots of sunshine for the first half of the weekend, but a cool high of only 64.
SUNDAY: More clouds will move in during the day. It's milder, but still seasonable with a high of 74. A shower can't be ruled out, but probably not until night time.
MONDAY: Clouds win out over sunshine for most of the day. Some showers are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. We see another pleasant high around 76.
TUESDAY: A few more showers are likely in the morning. Then, sunshine returns with a cooler high of 69
WEDNESDAY: This is a sunny, nice day with another cool high of 68.
THURSDAY: A good deal of sunshine is expected again with a few patchy clouds around. The high: 70.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with some occasional clouds. The high is a comfortable 72.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News