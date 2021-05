AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, Warmer Air Coming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will give way to a few late day clouds, but it will be less cloud cover than we saw yesterday. It's still a bit breezy and on the cool side with a high of 67. But overall, this is not a bad spring afternoon. A warm jacket or sweatshirt will be appropriate for most of the day.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies overnight, light winds and another chilly low of 48 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 40s.THURSDAY: This is a gorgeous May day with plenty of sunshine and only a few occasional clouds. Winds will be light and we'll enjoy a pleasant high of 70.FRIDAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's still mild with a high of 72. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the far northern and western suburbs.SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower, but these look pretty spotty (only about a 30% chance of seeing one of these). The high is slightly milder: 73.SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of an occasional scattered shower. The high hits 73 again.MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high rises to 75.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 74. A shower or two can't be ruled out, but this is a mainly dry day.WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 72.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app