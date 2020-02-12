weather

AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today, Warmer Air Coming

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Bright and breezy today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will give way to a few late day clouds, but it will be less cloud cover than we saw yesterday. It's still a bit breezy and on the cool side with a high of 67. But overall, this is not a bad spring afternoon. A warm jacket or sweatshirt will be appropriate for most of the day.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies overnight, light winds and another chilly low of 48 in Philadelphia with some cooler suburbs dipping into the low 40s.

THURSDAY: This is a gorgeous May day with plenty of sunshine and only a few occasional clouds. Winds will be light and we'll enjoy a pleasant high of 70.

FRIDAY: We transition to more of a partly sunny sky cover. It's still mild with a high of 72. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the far northern and western suburbs.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower, but these look pretty spotty (only about a 30% chance of seeing one of these). The high is slightly milder: 73.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of an occasional scattered shower. The high hits 73 again.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with another spotty instability shower tossed in here and there. Our high rises to 75.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 74. A shower or two can't be ruled out, but this is a mainly dry day.

WEDNESDAY: It's another nice day. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 72.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Workers lured from India to NJ, paid $1.20 per hour for years: Lawsuit
Fire company in NJ temporarily shut down by township officials
Pipeline shutdown could impact millions of consumers, expert warns
Philadelphia to fully reopen in June; more restrictions eased next week
House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
The Flyers season felt promising at the start. So what happened?
NJ woman stabbed to death inside home; suspect sought: Prosecutor
Show More
Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats
Veteran actor Norman Lloyd dies at 106 in Los Angeles
6th grader gets new kidney from woman who works at his school
Pacers rally late for 103-94 win to snap 76ers streak,
Chesco man allegedly told feds he entered US Capitol because he pays taxes
More TOP STORIES News