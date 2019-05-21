Weather

AccuWeather: Bright, Breezy and Refreshing Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sunshine will share the skies with occasional clouds today, but it remains fairly bright overall. We have a cooler, breezy day with low humidity and gusts up to 25 mph. The high is 73.

TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds die down and we get a comfortable overnight low of 56.

WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and still nice with a seasonable of 77.

THURSDAY: A spotty morning shower can't be ruled out, but sun mixes with clouds for most of the day. Then, an afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm develops. The high is a warm 80.

FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible, but overall, this is a day of improvement with a warm, partly sunny afternoon with a high of 83.

SATURDAY: The holiday weekend starts off with a winner! We have a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday with morning lows in the 60s and an afternoon high of 83.

SUNDAY: It's warm and more humid with a high of 86. A late day or evening spotty thunderstorm is possible, but many areas remains dry.

MONDAY: (MEMORIAL DAY) It's partly sunny, still warm and humid with a high of 83. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY: It's partly sunny with another shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 82.

