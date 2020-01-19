AccuWeather: Bright, But Brisk Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. An evening snow shower is possible in the Lehigh Valley. Lows 17-22.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens in the morning. High 34.
TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as harsh. High 39.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 45.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with light rain possible at night. High 49.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain. High 46.
SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 47.
