AccuWeather: Bright, But Brisk Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. An evening snow shower is possible in the Lehigh Valley. Lows 17-22.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens in the morning. High 34.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as harsh. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 45.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with light rain possible at night. High 49.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of rain. High 46.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 47.

