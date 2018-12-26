AccuWeather: Bright But Cold

TODAY: High pressure is still in control today giving us a good amount of sunshine. Temperatures will be seasonable with a high of 45, but when you factor in a chilly breeze it will feel like it's just in the upper 30s.THURSDAY: Sunshine will fade behind clouds as a storm system approaches from the west. We'll have a high of 44, but temps will rise overnight. Rain arrives at night and it could start as a touch of ice in the Poconos.FRIDAY: The area of low pressure that brought storms to the southwest and snow to the plains, will bring rain to our region. The first half of the day will be the wettest, but the afternoon will still feature clouds and some drizzle. The high is a mild 61.SATURDAY: This is likely the best day of the week. Although we'll see lots of clouds, it will be dry and still mild with a high of 52.SUNDAY: Models have been hinting at a storm system that could bring snow to the area on Sunday, but at this point it looks like that storm may stay to our south. We'll keep a close eye on it. In the meantime, expect mostly cloudy and colder. High 40.MONDAY: New Year's eve will be partly sunny. It's possible we may see a wintry mix at night, so be careful driving! High 42. The overnight low is 36.TUESDAY: On New Year's day we could see some showers. Expect mostly cloudy skies and it should be milder for the Mummer's with a high of 48.--------------------