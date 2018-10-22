WEATHER

AccuWeather: Bright, Chilly Today

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 11 p.m. on October 21, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A few morning clouds are giving way to a good deal of sunshine today. It's not all that breezy. High temperatures will be a few degrees milder than Sunday, but it's still a cool afternoon with a high around 55.

TONIGHT: More clouds arrive overnight. It's not as cold as last night with overnight lows only dipping to about 47 in Philadelphia and the low 40s in our cooler suburbs.

TUESDAY: We see a blend of sun and clouds. It's breezy and milder ahead of an approaching cold front. The high is 63. Our front comes through dry, but does usher in colder air overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Look for more sun than clouds, breezy and cooler conditions and a high of just 55.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny, brisk and and very chilly. Our high stops around 50.

FRIDAY: Look for sun mixing with a few clouds. It's still cool with a high of 51.

SATURDAY: Any early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible later in the day or at night. The high is 53.

SUNDAY: It's rather cloudy with rain possible, depending on the track and strength of a coastal low. The high is 57.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two can't be ruled out. The high dips to 53.

