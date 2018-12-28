AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend

TONIGHT: Rain will exit from west to east between 5pm and 7pm. The remainder of the overnight will be dry under a clearing sky. It stays mild with lows in the upper 40s.SATURDAY: The good news for the weekend: lots of sunshine. Behind today's departing storm winds turn west-northwest and we get gusts to 30mph or so. Noticeable, but nothing crazy. Temps will likely hover around 50 from dawn into the early afternoon and then start to trail off with the cold advection. Wind chills will be in the low 40s.SUNDAY: We continue with dry weather under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach near the mid 40s with light winds as high pressure sits over us.MONDAY: Then, fittingly on New Year's Eve we will end the year with yet another rainstorm. Rain likely moves in midday and lasts up near midnight w/ around " to as much as 1" of rain. Temperatures during the day will be stuck in the 40s, but by midnight rise to the mid 50s or higher. Grab the rain gear if you are celebrating anywhere outdoors.TUESDAY: Then very mild for New Year's Day with a high near 60 under partly sunny skies. Should be a much nicer day for the Mummers as compared to last year's brutal cold when the high was only 20. Normal for the first day of the year is 41.WEDNESDAY: We're dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but chillier air rushes back into the area, giving us a high in Philadelphia of just 44.THURSDAY: The cooling trend continues with partly sunny skies and a high of just 43.--------------------