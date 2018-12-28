WEATHER

AccuWeather: Bright, dry weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at Noon on December 28, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Rain will exit from west to east between 5pm and 7pm. The remainder of the overnight will be dry under a clearing sky. It stays mild with lows in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY: The good news for the weekend: lots of sunshine. Behind today's departing storm winds turn west-northwest and we get gusts to 30mph or so. Noticeable, but nothing crazy. Temps will likely hover around 50 from dawn into the early afternoon and then start to trail off with the cold advection. Wind chills will be in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: We continue with dry weather under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will reach near the mid 40s with light winds as high pressure sits over us.

MONDAY: Then, fittingly on New Year's Eve we will end the year with yet another rainstorm. Rain likely moves in midday and lasts up near midnight w/ around " to as much as 1" of rain. Temperatures during the day will be stuck in the 40s, but by midnight rise to the mid 50s or higher. Grab the rain gear if you are celebrating anywhere outdoors.

TUESDAY: Then very mild for New Year's Day with a high near 60 under partly sunny skies. Should be a much nicer day for the Mummers as compared to last year's brutal cold when the high was only 20. Normal for the first day of the year is 41.

WEDNESDAY: We're dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but chillier air rushes back into the area, giving us a high in Philadelphia of just 44.

THURSDAY: The cooling trend continues with partly sunny skies and a high of just 43.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Winter is here: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Witness captures Philly police crash and rescue on video
Three-alarm building fire causes traffic problems in NE Philadelphia
Parking restrictions, road closures for 2019 Mummers Parade
Measles warning for travelers who went through Newark airport
Christmas morning gunfire in NE Philly captured on video
Liberty Bell, Independence Hall open this weekend despite shutdown
Suspect sought for Christmas Day sex assault
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Show More
Police officer barely avoids being struck by train in Illinois
Study: Young women working more, still doing most of the housework
Funeral plans set for NJ firefighter killed in crash
Philadelphia police officer seriously injured in crash
Shipwreck revealed on shore beach could be 1880s schooner
More News