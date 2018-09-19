AccuWeather: Bright, More Comfortable Today

TODAY: We see a good deal of sun mixing with occasional clouds. Humidity is a lot lower than yesterday. The high is a warm 83.TONIGHT: We have a few lingering clouds around. It's less humid, cool and comfortable with a low of 66.THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks. Humidity is low. A very spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches 77.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 83. A late-night shower is possible as a cold front nears the region.SATURDAY: Clouds break up and we end up with a pleasant, partly sunny afternoon and a high around 80. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..SUNDAY: This is a largely cloudy day, assuming a stalled front remains close by to our south. A shower is possible, mainly in southern areas. The high cools to just 73.MONDAY: Look for lots of clouds with an occasional shower. The high is a pleasant 74.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible. The high is 76.WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns to the region. A shower is possible and perhaps a thunderstorm. The high is 79.