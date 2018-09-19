WEATHER

AccuWeather: Bright, More Comfortable Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with Accuweather during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: We see a good deal of sun mixing with occasional clouds. Humidity is a lot lower than yesterday. The high is a warm 83.

TONIGHT: We have a few lingering clouds around. It's less humid, cool and comfortable with a low of 66.

THURSDAY: Clouds will mix with some sunny breaks. Humidity is low. A very spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry. The high reaches 77.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies are expected. It's breezy, a bit more humid and much milder. The high is 83. A late-night shower is possible as a cold front nears the region.

SATURDAY: Clouds break up and we end up with a pleasant, partly sunny afternoon and a high around 80. Autumn arrives at 9:54 p.m..

SUNDAY: This is a largely cloudy day, assuming a stalled front remains close by to our south. A shower is possible, mainly in southern areas. The high cools to just 73.

MONDAY: Look for lots of clouds with an occasional shower. The high is a pleasant 74.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible. The high is 76.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns to the region. A shower is possible and perhaps a thunderstorm. The high is 79.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Victims of Florence get support from friends in Churchville, Pa.
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
Flood victims get food and water; rain spreads to Northeast
More Weather
Top Stories
Give to the Red Cross and help the victims of Hurricane Florence
Shots fired from inside barricaded home in Tioga-Nicetown
Driver charged after police officer dragged during traffic stop in Olney
State troopers making school visits part of daily routine
Man critical after being shot in face in city's Tioga section
Man charged with attempted arson in Sussex County
Pets rescued from Florence arrive in Delaware
Police sergeant among 24 alleged child predators arrested in sting
Show More
Woman critical following hit and run in North Philly
Mother charged with homicide in death of boy, 2, in Tullytown
House partially collapses in Logan
Kayaker drowns in Brandywine River in Delaware
Outpouring of generosity for victims of wheelchair theft
More News