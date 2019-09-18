Weather

AccuWeather: Bright skies, cooler today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with occasional clouds today. It will be breezy at times and a lot cooler. Our high is only 73; this is definitely a fall preview. At the Shore: 70.

RIP CURRENTS: There is a HIGH RISK of rip currents along our New Jersey and Delaware beaches today, thanks to swells from Hurricane Humberto well off the coast. Rough surf and rip currents may persist for the next several days.

TONIGHT: Skies clear and it gets very chilly. The low is 55 in Philadelphia. Some outlying suburbs dip into the 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool flow of air continues around an area of high pressure inching its way south from New England. We'll see plenty of sunshine and a high of just 72.

FRIDAY: High pressure slips to our south and warmer air starts to return to the region, wrapping around the west side of that high. Look for lots of sun and a high of 87.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and the last weekend of summer treats us to summery weather with our Saturday high shooting up to 87.

SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid and a couple of degrees warmer. The high reaches 89.

MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It's another very warm day with a high of 89 and probably still a bit humid. Autumn arrives at 3:50 a.m..

TUESDAY: We're not as warm, but still above average with partly sunny skies and a high of 83. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 83.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
