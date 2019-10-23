AccuWeather: Bright sunshine, breezy and cool today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Abundant sunshine is in store today with a cool breeze. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible during the afternoon, so it's a little blustery. The high is a seasonable 65.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down and that combination drives temperatures down. The low in Philadelphia is 45. Some outlying suburbs dip into the upper 30s and some patchy frost is possible.
THURSDAY: This is another mostly sunny day, but a touch milder and less breezy. The high is 68.
FRIDAY: Look for any early sun giving way to increasing high clouds during the day. It's still pleasant with a high temperature of 67. We're removing the chance of rain for Friday night.
SATURDAY: This is looking like another fairly nice day with partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 62. More clouds are likely at night.
SUNDAY: It's cloudy and rain is likely. Some of the late model trends suggest a wet start to the day and then more spotty showers later in the afternoon, but these details are preliminary and adjustments may be necessary. The high is still cool: 66.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies return with another high around 66.
TUESDAY: Some early sun will give way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible, especially late in the day. The high is 64.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies appear likely. It's cool with our high only getting up to about 62.
