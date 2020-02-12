Weather

AccuWeather: Bright Sunshine, Mild Today

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any morning clouds give way quickly to mostly sunny skies today. Winds are light and we get a very pleasant high of 66.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It remains relatively mild with an overnight low of 49.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly south of the city. The high slips slightly to 64.

WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): Look for mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower possible through the day. Some sun may return later in the afternoon. The high improves to 72.

THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with a spotty thunderstorm. The high cools to 65.

FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still windy with a shower at times. Our high is 54.

SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 55.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies return and another shower is possible. Our high is 59.

MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. The high creeps up to 61.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 survivor shares experience after 17 days on ventilator
N.J. woman gives birth at home after hospital misunderstanding
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
7-year-old boy shot, killed in Chester
New protocols for maintaining essential businesses issued, as Pa. cases top 11K
Philadelphia closes portion of Walnut Street for quarantine site
Delaware announces new COVID-19 call center
Show More
Nursing facility worker dies from COVID-19 in Philadelphia
Tiger at NYC zoo tests positive for COVID-19
Philly announces at least 181 additional positive COVID-19 cases Sunday
More than 3K new COVID-19 cases announced in NJ
COVID-19: Montco death toll jumps to 22
More TOP STORIES News