AccuWeather: Bright Sunshine, Mild Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Any morning clouds give way quickly to mostly sunny skies today. Winds are light and we get a very pleasant high of 66.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. It remains relatively mild with an overnight low of 49.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some occasional sun. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon and evening, mainly south of the city. The high slips slightly to 64.
WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): Look for mostly cloudy skies with another spotty shower possible through the day. Some sun may return later in the afternoon. The high improves to 72.
THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with a spotty thunderstorm. The high cools to 65.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still windy with a shower at times. Our high is 54.
SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 55.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly cloudy skies return and another shower is possible. Our high is 59.
MONDAY: Clouds give way to some sun. The high creeps up to 61.
