AccuWeather: Bright Today But Rain For The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: There's a gusty breeze this morning, but at least temperatures are starting off well into the 40s. Our high today is 49 with mostly sunny skies.

FRIDAY: Friday starts off bright, but clouds thicken late in the day. it's brisk and seasonable with a high of 46.

SATURDAY: Rain arrives before dawn. North and west of the city in will likely start as some wet snow and sleet, but that quickly changes to all rain. Late in the day the high climbs to 52.

SUNDAY: Light rain and drizzle begins late in the morning hours and lasts until evening. The high hits 51.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with some sunshine. A couple showers are still possible. The high: 52.

TUESDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a cooler high of 44.

WEDNESDAY: Its mostly cloudy with a high of 46.

