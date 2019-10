AccuWeather: Brighter Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening rain tapering off. Partial clearing after midnight. Lows 45-48.MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. High 69.TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain. High 66.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 63.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 68.SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 64.SUNDAY: Clouds with rain possible. High 62.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app