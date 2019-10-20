Weather

AccuWeather: Brighter Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening rain tapering off. Partial clearing after midnight. Lows 45-48.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. High 69.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain. High 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 68.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 64.

SUNDAY: Clouds with rain possible. High 62.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old child dead after triple shooting in Philadelphia
$5K reward offered after 11-month-old shot 4 times
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
How to watch the Orionid meteor shower peak this week
Shaquille O'Neal helps find home for family of paralyzed boy
Philly officer's 'Jeopardy' wager honors Eagles Super Bowl win
Family of teacher found dead in Brandywine River desperate for answers
Show More
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan gets Gritty ink
2 dead after shooting at Bucks County campground
Controlled explosions topple damaged cranes at hotel site: VIDEO
Trump drops plan to host next G-7 at his Doral golf resort
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Bernie Sanders at NYC rally
More TOP STORIES News