AccuWeather: Brighter Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Evening rain tapering off. Partial clearing after midnight. Lows 45-48.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant and warmer. High 69.
TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain. High 66.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 63.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 67.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, mild. High 68.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 64.
SUNDAY: Clouds with rain possible. High 62.
