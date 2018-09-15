WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 7 p.m. on September 15, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-63.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 81.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. Showers developing during the late afternoon. High 82.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with downpours and thunderstorms during the morning. A few leftover showers are possible during the afternoon. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lowering humidity levels. High 81.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, much milder. High 84.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High 76.

