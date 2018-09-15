AccuWeather: Brighter Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows 62-63.SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. High 81.MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. Showers developing during the late afternoon. High 82.TUESDAY: Cloudy and humid with downpours and thunderstorms during the morning. A few leftover showers are possible during the afternoon. High 80.WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm with lowering humidity levels. High 81.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 77.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, much milder. High 84.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. High 76.