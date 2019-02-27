WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brighter Tomorrow, Light Snow By Dawn Friday

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., February 27, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A fast moving shortwave passing through New York State and New England tossed a lot of clouds our way. With an easterly wind,our high only hit 39 degrees. That's eight degrees below average.

TONIGHT: It's rather cloudy with some flurries around. Some light snow is also possible overnight in the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley with a coating to 1" on the ground in some spots by daybreak.The low hits 33 in Philadelphia, mid 20s in the suburbs.

THURSDAY: We are between systems with high pressure sliding across New England and another weak wave rolling toward us from the Tennessee Valley. We'll likely see breaks of sun before clouds thicken later in the day. Our afternoon high improves to 42.

FRIDAY: We are now issuing an AccuWeather Alert for Friday as an area of low pressure to our south will get just far enough north to give us a period of light snow between 2am and 8am. This will likely leave a coating to 1" of snow just before the start of the rush hour. Road crews should be able to treat this well, but we want people to be aware.. . Otherwise, it's mainly cloudy and chilly with a high of 43.

SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with showers and drizzle, especially in the morning. Its another cool day, with a high of 43.

SUNDAY: A large scale storm pulls out of the deep south, bringing our area a threat of rain and snow. The ultimate track of this storm will determine if we see accumulating snow in parts of our region or mainly rain. At this point, the EURO is favoring an inland track with mainly rain. While, the GFS has the storm tracking off the coast, bringing in cold air with accumulating snow. The large scale weather pattern supports more of an inland track. But, several days out, its too early to all. Either way, the timing looks to be Sunday afternoon and night. The high hits 41.

MONDAY: After the chance of early snow and rain, skies clear with strong, gusty winds. The early high hits 38, then temperatures drop through the day.

TUESDAY: This is another unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 34.

WEDNESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and continued cold with a high around 33. Some snow or flurries can't be ruled out.
