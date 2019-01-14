AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 39.
SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow and sleet. High 31.
