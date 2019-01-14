WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brisk & Chilly Monday

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on January 14, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 36.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder, but still chilly. High 41.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sun. High 43.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cold. High 36.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a rain or snow shower possible during the afternoon. High 44.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain or snow possible. High 39.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cold with a chance of snow and sleet. High 31.

