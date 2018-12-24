AccuWeather: Brisk And Chilly

OVERNIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, brisk and cold. Lows 25-30 mph. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) It's partly sunny and chilly. High 42. Wind chills in the 30's.WEDNESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies. High 45.THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain arrives at night. High 44.FRIDAY: Cloudy, damp and mild with rain at times. High 62.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, mild. High 53.SUNDAY: It quickly turns colder, despite a fair amount of sunshine. High 41.--------------------