PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for a good deal of sunshine through most of Valentine's Day, but windy and cold conditions, otherwise. Temperatures hold in the lower 30s all day with a high around 34. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph at times with wind chills in the low to mid 20s during the day.
TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's still cold and somewhat breezy. The low is 17 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the low teens. For many of us, tonight will be the coldest night that we've seen this winter season.
SATURDAY: This is another largely sunny day, but still cold with a high of 34. It will not be as windy as Friday.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sun. Our cold snap ends as we see a milder afternoon high of 49.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): This is a partly sunny, pleasant start to the new work week with a high of 51.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with another round of rain likely in the afternoon and evening. The high is still well above average: 58.
WEDNESDAY: This is another mainly cloudy day with a pop up shower possible, especially in the morning. Cooler air moves in with our high dropping to 47.
THURSDAY: Look for a brisk and chilly day with partly sunny skies and a high around 39.
FRIDAY: Look for a mostly sunny end to the work week with a cool high of 41.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Brisk and Cold Today, Season's Coldest Temperatures Tonight
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More