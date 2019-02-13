WEATHER

AccuWeather: Brisk and cold tonight, less windy

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 13, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: It's brisk and cold, although winds will die down. We'll see some clearing. The low is 28.

THURSDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high around 48. Winds will be a lot less blustery.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase quickly. Some showers are possible during the afternoon and at night as a cold front sweeps through. The high is a very mild 58.
SATURDAY: Colder air returns. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of only 39. There's a chance for some snow or rain, mainly south of Philadelphia. However, if a southern system passing us by shifts a bit father south, it's possible that we remain dry. The high drops to 39.

SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with lots of clouds and a chance of snow showers and flurries during the afternoon from yet another feature passing us by to the south. While this doesn't look like a major precipitation maker, it currently appears to have a better chance of giving us something, versus missing us. The high hits 37.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the work week. The high: a chilly 38

TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain or snow. This may hold off until night time or even Wednesday morning. The high is 39.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning rain or snow is possible which could linger into the afternoon, depending on the exact movement of the system. It looks mostly cloudy, otherwise, with a high around 40.

--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Round 2 brings snow, sleet, ice to Delaware, Lehigh valleys
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Winter weather affecting city offices, courts
Gov. Phil Murphy declares state of emergency for New Jersey
More Weather
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battle fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Arrests made after 2 injured in Rhawnhurst shooting
4 suspects arrested after vehicles stolen while warming up in Del.
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
Show More
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
More News