AccuWeather: Brisk and cold tonight, less windy

TONIGHT: It's brisk and cold, although winds will die down. We'll see some clearing. The low is 28.THURSDAY (VALENTINES DAY): Look for partly sunny skies with a milder high around 48. Winds will be a lot less blustery.FRIDAY: Clouds increase quickly. Some showers are possible during the afternoon and at night as a cold front sweeps through. The high is a very mild 58.SATURDAY: Colder air returns. Look for mostly cloudy skies, a brisk wind and a high of only 39. There's a chance for some snow or rain, mainly south of Philadelphia. However, if a southern system passing us by shifts a bit father south, it's possible that we remain dry. The high drops to 39.SUNDAY: This is another chilly day with lots of clouds and a chance of snow showers and flurries during the afternoon from yet another feature passing us by to the south. While this doesn't look like a major precipitation maker, it currently appears to have a better chance of giving us something, versus missing us. The high hits 37.MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the work week. The high: a chilly 38TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain or snow. This may hold off until night time or even Wednesday morning. The high is 39.WEDNESDAY: Some morning rain or snow is possible which could linger into the afternoon, depending on the exact movement of the system. It looks mostly cloudy, otherwise, with a high around 40.--------------------