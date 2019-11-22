AccuWeather: Brisk And Colder Overnight

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, brisk and colder. Lows 27-32.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies early, increasing clouds during the afternoon with rain arriving at night. High 48.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and damp during the morning with periods of rain. Some sun is possible during the afternoon. High 47.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 53.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a bit of rain possible. High 63.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Turning windy and much colder. Temperatures will likely be in the upper 30's to low 40s for the start of the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade. High 46. Wind chills in the 30's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 46.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
