AccuWeather: Brisk and Colder Today, Staying Colder Into The Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We have lots of sunshine in store today, but it will be brisk and colder with winds gusting into the mid 20s at times, a high of 43 and wind chills making it feel like the low to mid 30s throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, the winds die down a bit, but it's still somewhat brisk and cold with a low of 28 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could slip into the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for another day of sunshine and a few high clouds. It's still brisk and cold with a high of 39.

THURSDAY: Sun will give way to increasing clouds, especially during the afternoon. Our high is 42. A clipper system rolls through at night with some possible flurries.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. It's brisk and cold with our high dipping to 39, so the winter coats get another work out.

SATURDAY: This looks like a bright but cold start to the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of only 36. Bundle up if you have outdoor plans.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light snow in southern areas like Sussex County, Delaware, and along the immediate South Jersey coast. Of course, winter storm tracks can always change and if this storm were to shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible during the afternoon or evening across a wider portion of the region. But for now, this is not looking likely. The high is 38.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 40. Assuming that coastal storm remains to our south, most of area would remain dry with perhaps a bit of lingering snow, ice or rain in southern Delaware and near the South Jersey coast, primarily during the morning. If the storm is closer, more of the region would be subject to some mixed precipitation, also mainly in the morning.

TUESDAY: The storm is gone and any impacts possible are over. We get a dry, partly sunny, cool day with a high around 40.
