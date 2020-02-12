weather

AccuWeather: Brisk, chilly tonight

By
AccuWeather: Brisk, chilly tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for partly sunny skies today with a chilly wind building through the afternoon. There's also the chance for a spotty afternoon shower. The high is 66.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger into the evening. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies with diminishing wind. It will be chilly with an overnight low of 46.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching high pressure delivers mostly sunny skies, but it will probably still be a bit breezy. The high temperature improves slightly to 68.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's not as windy and we'll see continued improvement temperature-wise with our high rising to 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. Some showers are possible in spots, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 72.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower. The high is slightly milder: 73.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of a scattered shower. The high climbs to a seasonable 74.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a spotty shower tossed in here and there. The high rises to 76.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a nice high around 74.

