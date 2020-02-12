weather

AccuWeather: Brisk, Chilly Tonight; Sunny Skies Next Two Days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to a cloudy, breezy afternoon with some scattered light showers as a weak disturbance moved through. The high in Philadelphia hit 67 degrees. That's six degrees below average.

TONIGHT: A few showers could linger into the evening. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies with diminishing wind. It will be chilly with an overnight low of 46. The cooler suburbs drop into the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Approaching high pressure delivers mostly sunny skies, but it will still be a bit breezy. The high temperature hits 67 again.

THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's not as windy and we'll see continued improvement temperature-wise with our high rising to 70.

FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. Some showers are possible in spots, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is 72.

SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for an afternoon shower. The high is slightly milder: 73.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with another chance of a scattered shower. The high hits 73 again.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a spotty shower tossed in here and there. The high rises to 75.

TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a high around 74.

