AccuWeather: Clouds Dominate, Another Round of Rain on the Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine is gave way to increasing cloud cover today with light winds and a somewhat cooler high of 59. However, today's average high is only 51, so we're still pretty mild for mid-March.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a spotty sprinkle possible during the evening. The low dips to 42.
THURSDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun with a sprinkle in a few spots. More pronounced showers arrive at night. The high hits 56.
FRIDAY: A warm front moves through during the morning, bringing a 1/2" inch to 3/4" of rain. After that, we dry out and skies brighten for the afternoon. It's also a lot warmer with out high soaring to 70. Winds will gust near 35 mph.
SATURDAY: Sunshine will probably give way to increasing clouds during the day. It's breezy and cooler with the high stopping at about 56.
SUNDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a slightly cooler high of 52.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 49.
TUESDAY: It's cloudy with occasional rain, but the high improves to 58.
WEDNESDAY: Look for lingering clouds and more rain in the afternoon or at night. The high is 59.
