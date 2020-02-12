weather

AccuWeather: Changes on the way Thursday

AccuWeather: Changes on the way Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: A cold front finally presses through the area changing the airmass. It starts with high humidity in the morning, but dew points drop during the day and the temperature only reaches 82. We'll see times of clouds and sun.

FRIDAY: It's dramatically cooler with temperatures more than ten degrees below average. We'll see mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. High 72.

SATURDAY: The weekend is looking very good. Expect a good deal of sunshine and a high of 82. It's possible we see a shower, especially west of Philadelphia, but most areas just stay dry.

SUNDAY: Expect partly sunny skies with a more humid high of 84.

MONDAY: Times of clouds and sunshine with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 86.

TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun and a high of 82. A late day shower of thunderstorm is possible.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. The high drops to 76.

