AccuWeather: Check the Labor Day weekend forecast

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have another day of abundant sunshine and relatively low humidity. The high is 88. At the Shore: 80 with a low risk of rip currents for a change.
TONIGHT: Another largely starlit sky is in store with low humidity and lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's 68 for the city by dawn.
SATURDAY: The start of the weekend features high pressure and a good deal of sunshine and a few high clouds. The high dips to 84 with dewpoints falling back into the comfortable 50s.
SUNDAY: A high pressure center over New England begins to drift east and we see sun giving way to more clouds during the day. An isolated shower in the northwest suburbs is possible, but areas along I-95 and points south and east should stay dry. Highs reach the lower 80s (82 in Philadelphia). Watch for rip currents and a healthy breeze at the shore due to increased winds wrapping around that high.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): We have a mix of sun and clouds for the holiday and it will feel very humid. A spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but this does not look like a wash out. The shore again will feature a strong wind off the ocean. The high is 84.
TUESDAY: It's warm and sticky with partly sunny skies and a possible thunderstorm around. The high is a warmer 87.
WEDNESDAY: Look for another partly sunny, muggy day with a high of 89. Another afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
THURSDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a pop up shower possible. The high eases to 80.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A spotty shower or storm can't be ruled out. The high is 76.
DORIAN: We continue to watch Hurricane Dorian and that will be the main weather concern in the U.S. as we go through Labor Day weekend. As of 5 a.m. there was no additional strengthening from the 105 mph winds that were last reported, but Dorian was expected to become a majot Category 3 hurricane later today before eventually increasing to Category 4 strength with 140 mph sustained winds for the northern Bahamas and Florida on Sunday and Monday. Exact details of landfall remain uncertain and anywhere along the east coast of Florida remains at risk. The latest "most likely" track has shifted slightly south, but with steering influences looking minimal, the storm may sit and spin ever so slowly just east of Florida for a while, increasing the chances of sustained damage. Landfall could be anywhere from late Sunday into Monday or even Tuesday.
