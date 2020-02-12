AccuWeather: Chilly again today with flurries, milder Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We have mainly cloudy skies today and it's still cool with a high of 42 and wind chills in the 30s this afternoon, despite only light winds. Some areas could also see flurries and sprinkles at times and perhaps a brief, isolated rain or snow shower.
TONIGHT: Skies clear and it's cold with a low of 36 in Philadelphia and the low 30s in some suburbs.
THURSDAY: After a cold start in the mid 30s, our afternoon high climbs to a more comfortable 50. We'll also see plenty of sunshine.
FRIDAY: This is another nice day with sunshine for a while followed by an increase in clouds later in the afternoon and evening. The high is 54 (that's 8 degrees above average).
SATURDAY: Clouds will fill-in and a few showers can't be ruled out, mainly in the afternoon and mainly closer to the coast -- and even there, it's not a wash-out. The big story is the temperature: our high jumps all the way up to a mild 60.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mainly cloudy, breezy day with a chance for some showers at times, but the high is still near 60.
MONDAY: Sunday's storm is gone, but a front is stalled nearby and there's the possibility of a second system creeping up the coast. In general, this looks like a cloudy, windy and cooler day with a high of 47. If this second storm makes a run at us, it will bring a round of cold rain.
TUESDAY: Clouds should give way to some sun during the afternoon, but it's brisk and chilly with a chilly high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another batch of cold rain. The high is 45.
