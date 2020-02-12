AccuWeather: Chilly and damp Friday, Weekend warmup

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Drier air is moving in from the northeast on an east-northeast wind as high pressure builds from the Hudson Bay to off of the coast of New England. It will be a wonderful night to open the windows and let in some refreshing air with lows into the 50s for most and right around 61 here in center city.

FRIDAY: Unfortunately we won't have a nice sunny day tomorrow as a ripple of energy rides along in the flow lifting the moisture associated with that frontal boundary to our south back up into our region. The best chance for shower activity is from Philadelphia on south, but it may reach all the way as far north as the Lehigh valley. With clouds and scattered showers around tomorrow and an easterly wind, we will keep temperatures around 10 degrees below normal at just 69. Not expecting any heavy rain with this, but anywhere from 1/10" to as much as " could fall in parts of the area.

SATURDAY: That area of low pressure that rides along the VA/NC border heads out to sea and we get into a period of subsidence or sinking air behind that. This will lead to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rebounding to right around 80. Humidity levels stay low and this looks like a real nice day.

SUNDAY: As we head into Sunday, there looks to be a decent amount of low level moisture in the column so plenty of clouds with limited sunshine. Then a boundary approaches from the northwest late in the day and that could trigger an evening t'storm. Highs again near 80.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with sun at times with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 85.

TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun and a high of 82.

WEDNESDAY: We'll have a beautiful day with a good deal of sun and a high of just 76.

