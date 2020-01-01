AccuWeather: Chilly and windy for New Year's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. It will be windy with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. We're also looking at a chilly high of just 42 with wind chills in the 30s. A sprinkle or a flurry can't be ruled out, but it's mainly dry.
TONIGHT: Skies clear, winds die down and we get a cold overnight low of 29.
THURSDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds through the day. The high rebounds to about 50. Rain develops overnight.
FRIDAY: Look for cloudy skies with intermittent rain and drizzle all day long. The high is a mild 55.
SATURDAY: We have overcast skies with a few more rounds of rain. It's still mild with another high around 55.
SUNDAY: This will be a cool and breezy day with intervals of clouds and sun and a high of just 44. Some flurries are possible, especially early in the day. It will be chilly for the Eagles playoff game at 4:40 p.m., but dry.
MONDAY: A mix of clouds and sun is on tap with some sprinkles and flurries at times, especially north and west. The high is still cool: 43.
TUESDAY: Clouds should break for some sun during the afternoon. It's still chilly with another high of just 43.
WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and another round of rain possible. The high stays on the cool side at 41.
