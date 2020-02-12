Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Breeze Today, Colder On Thursday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A good deal of sunshine is on tap through most of the day with a chilly breeze. The high is 48.

TONIGHT: We'll see clear skies during the evening with a few patchy clouds developing overnight. It's colder with a low of 29.

THURSDAY: Our brief cold snap gets underway with a good deal of cloud cover, some sunny breaks and a high of just 37. Wind chills will be in the 20s through most of the day.

FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with a high around 36.

SATURDAY: We'll be in the 20s at dawn, but temperatures will quickly climb. Look for lots of sunshine and a more pleasant afternoon high of 50.

SUNDAY: This is good looking day with mostly sunny skies and an even milder high of 54.

MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high drops off a bit to 52.

TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with more rain likely, mainly in the morning. The high hits 52 again.

WEDNESDAY: We're still lodged in the same mild air mass. Unfortunately, the clouds are still hanging tough and another batch of rain is possible at night. The high is 52.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details after 4 people found dead in Delaware tents
Casino robbery suspects targeted patrons, employees: Police
The disappearance of Imbo and Petrone | 6abc True Crime
Man sues hospital after wife dies during C-section birth
Woman hurt after stabbing on SEPTA concourse
Philly officer hurt after being struck by suspect in car
New archbishop installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese
Show More
Christian man suing USPS says he was made to work Sundays
Police: Man shot, killed self in Center City barricade situation
Local non-profit gives veterans, homeless dogs a second chance
'Good Times' actress, 'Movin' on Up' singer Ja'Net DuBois dies
2 men, 1 woman shot in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News