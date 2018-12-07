WEATHER

AccuWeather: Chilly, But Extended Dry Stretch

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 7, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We had tons of sun today, but it stayed brisk and cold with a high of only 40 and wind chills stuck near or below freezing.

TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but if you're headed out this evening, grab your winter coat, hat and gloves. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s by about 9 p.m. or so with an overnight low dropping all the way to about 23 in the city. Some suburbs drop into the teens.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out party sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 37. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing high clouds as a southern storm system slides south of our area. The high is 37.

MONDAY: Clouds will give way to sun as that southern storm slides out to sea off the Carolina coast. The high ticks up to 42.

TUESDAY: We have plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and cold with a high of 39.

WEDNESDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and our temperatures begin to turn in a milder direction. The high improves slightly to 40.

THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 44.

FRIDAY: This will be the mildest day we've seen in a while, but we'll also have a soaking rain arriving. The high hits 50.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Adam's Fall Adventures in Franklin Square
Rushing river of mud turns ocean waves black near Woolsey Fire burn scar
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
More Weather
Top Stories
Pedestrians with children seen climbing over stopped trains
Man sentenced to life in abduction, sexual assault of girl
Victim's son calls 911 after gunfight in Frankford home leaves 3 dead
GoFundMe case: Homeless vet Johnny Bobbitt appears in court
Girl battling cancer receives show of love from classmates
1 dead after fire in New Castle, Del. townhouse
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Show More
Trump to make Joint Chiefs announcement at Army-Navy game in Philly
Shooting turns into pedestrian accident in North Philadelphia
Car collides with tractor trailer in Tacony
Water floods Southwest Philadelphia neighborhood
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
More News