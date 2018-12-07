AccuWeather: Chilly, But Extended Dry Stretch

We had tons of sun today, but it stayed brisk and cold with a high of only 40 and wind chills stuck near or below freezing.TONIGHT: Skies are clear, but if you're headed out this evening, grab your winter coat, hat and gloves. Temperatures will be falling into the upper 20s by about 9 p.m. or so with an overnight low dropping all the way to about 23 in the city. Some suburbs drop into the teens.SATURDAY: The weekend starts out party sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 37. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing high clouds as a southern storm system slides south of our area. The high is 37.MONDAY: Clouds will give way to sun as that southern storm slides out to sea off the Carolina coast. The high ticks up to 42.TUESDAY: We have plenty of sunshine, but it's brisk and cold with a high of 39.WEDNESDAY: This is another mostly sunny day and our temperatures begin to turn in a milder direction. The high improves slightly to 40.THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 44.FRIDAY: This will be the mildest day we've seen in a while, but we'll also have a soaking rain arriving. The high hits 50.------