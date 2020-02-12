weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Changes on the Way

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold start gave way to a much milder afternoon with lots of sun, less wind than yesterday and a mild high of 55.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze overnight. It's not as cold with a low of 36.

THURSDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies, but a cooler high of 45 with winds increasing as the day goes on. Afternoon wind chills will be in the 30s.

FRIDAY: This looks like a blustery, chilly end to the work week with partial sunshine, a high of just 41 and winds gusting near 45mph at times. Wind chills will be no better than the low 30s.

SATURDAY: It stays brisk and chilly for the start of the weekend with partly sunny skies, temperatures a bit below freezing at dawn a cooler high around 39.

SUNDAY: We're mostly sunny and still cool, but probably not as windy. The high hits 41 again.

MONDAY: Milder air returns. Our prolonged dry spell continues. Look for partly sunny skies with an improved high of 47.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. We're still dry. Our high improves to 58, the warmest so far this year. Some areas could even touch 60!

WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer, with a high of 64 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower is possible at night.

