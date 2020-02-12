AccuWeather: Chilly, Gusty Winds Through Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A broken line of severe thunderstorms moved through the area between noon and 2:30pm, bringing wind gusts of 50 to 60mph for many areas. A peak wind gust of 71mph was reported at Barnegat Light. In total we've had more than 80 storm reports for wind gusts, broken tree limbs or small hail.
See the latest severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service here.
TONIGHT: Strong, blustery winds continue overnight with some gusts as high as 40 mph. The low is a chilly 40.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Clouds give way to some sun. It's still very windy, with gusts near 40-50 mph again and the chance of a spotty shower Our high dips all the way down to 52.
SATURDAY: It's breezy with low pressure departing and high pressure diving to our south, bringing a northwest breeze at 12-20 mph. Sunshine will dominate, with a few fair weather clouds, and we'll rise back to 57.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds and rain arrives at night. The rain could be heavy at times. The high improves to 69.
MONDAY: A heavy rain with possible severe weather moves in for early in the day. Intense winds aloft will bring in copious amounts of moisture from the south with the change of severe storms. In the afternoon, it's a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a warm high of 76.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools to 57.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 54. Some rain is possible.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another shower at times. It's still cool with a high of just 55.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More