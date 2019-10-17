Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly, gusty winds today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with some clouds today. It will by chilly with a high of just 59. The big story is the wind. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 6 p.m. across most of the region with gusts up to 40 mph. A WIND WARNING is in effect in coastal counties with gusts up to 50 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds diminish overnight. Patchy clouds survive the night. The low is 49.

FRIDAY: It's still a breezy day, but not as bad with sustained winds only reaching between 12 and 20 mph on average and a few higher gusts. Some sun mixes with clouds. The high is 62.

SATURDAY: The sun is back in control for the first half of the weekend. We're still cool, but the high improves a bit to 65.

SUNDAY: Look for a mix of sun and increasing clouds with another high around 65. A late shower is possible, hopefully not until after the conclusion of the Union's home playoff match at 3 p.m. against the Red Bulls. The best chance of showers may end up south and east of Philadelphia.

MONDAY: It stays warm, but more clouds eventually mix with the sun and an afternoon or evening shower can't be ruled out. The high is 69.

TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and warm with a shower and a rumble of thunder possible. The high hits 70.

WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but we likely see fairly quick drying. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 63.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a cool high around 64.

