PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49. Temperatures for trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s falling to the mid 40s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-40.
SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun early. Showers and a period of rain will develop during the middle of the afternoon as a powerful cold front approaches from the west. This front should clear the coast just in time for the Eagles game (8:20pm), but the winds will become gusty after sunset. This could have an impact on the game. High 60.
MONDAY: Sun and clouds, windy (Gusts 45-55 mph). Wind chills will start out in the low to mid 20's during the morning. High 47.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Partly sunny and breezy. Still rather chilly out there. High 53.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies, seasonable. High 60.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 65.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 70.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly Halloween forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News