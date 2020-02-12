AccuWeather: Chilly Halloween forecast

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY (HALLOWEEN): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 49. Temperatures for trick or treat time will be in the upper 40s falling to the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 33-40.

SUNDAY: Clouds, some sun early. Showers and a period of rain will develop during the middle of the afternoon as a powerful cold front approaches from the west. This front should clear the coast just in time for the Eagles game (8:20pm), but the winds will become gusty after sunset. This could have an impact on the game. High 60.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, windy (Gusts 45-55 mph). Wind chills will start out in the low to mid 20's during the morning. High 47.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Partly sunny and breezy. Still rather chilly out there. High 53.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies, seasonable. High 60.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 65.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, warm. High 70.

