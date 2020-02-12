weather

AccuWeather: Chilly January days are on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: After an isolated evening shower, it will be partly cloudy overnight and breezy. The low will be 32, but the wind will make it feel like the mid 20s.

TUESDAY: We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 44. It remains breezy with a west wind at 10-20mph.

WEDNESDAY: Late Tuesday night into first thing Wednesday morning, another potent piece of upper level energy will pass through giving us a cloudy start to midweek with the chance of a few flurries in spots. This system is moisture starved so not expecting much, but we haven't seen much in the way of snow this winter and if a few flurries are flying people will be excited. That quickly clears out and sunshine returns for the second half of the day with winds kicking up 15-25mph. High temperatures in the upper 30s will feel more like the mid to upper 20s so a chilly day.

THURSDAY: This is a partly sunny day with a brisk and chilly high of 41.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected and the afternoon, while brisk, looks a tad milder. We're going for a high of 44.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins on a colder note with partly sunny skies and a brisk, cold high of 37.

SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, but cold day with our high slipping to 36.

MONDAY: Clouds return to the region. There could be some rain, sleet and snow arriving during the afternoon. The high is 38.

