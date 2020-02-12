PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's cloudy and chilly today with less wind than what we saw on Monday, but similarly cool with a late afternoon high of 43. Late today and tonight, some light spotty showers are possible. A few wet snowflakes can't be ruled out at the outset, but surface temperatures will be well above freezing so no icing is expected.
TONIGHT: Clouds will remain in place with a few more showers overnight. It's not quite as cold as recent nights with a low of 37.
WEDNESDAY (St. PATRICK'S DAY): A lingering shower can't be ruled out early, especially to the east. Overall, we expect mainly cloudy skies with a milder afternoon high of 52.
THURSDAY: Cloudy skies are still in place, only this time, they bring rain. The first drops will probably arrive during the morning rush and continue, steady at times, throughout the day and into the night. A 1.25" soaking is likely. The high hits 50.
FRIDAY: A leftover morning rain or snow shower is possible. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be brisk and a lot cooler with a high of just 46.
SATURDAY (SPRING EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a cool high of 50. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..
SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 57.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.
TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 64.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Chilly, late showers today
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News