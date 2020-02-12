AccuWeather: Chilly morning, temperatures rebound

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a cold start to the day with wind chills around the freezing mark. Unlike yesterday, temperatures will rise in a hurry this afternoon. High pressure will be located in the southeastern U.S. and that will give us a westerly wind at 12-25mph with mostly sunny skies. High: 64.

SATURDAY: We have a nice start to the weekend with sunshine and increasing clouds. The high reaches a milder 69. Rain arrives Saturday night. If you're headed to the 8pm Union Home Opener, expect rain to arrive during the game. It becomes steady overnight.

SUNDAY: It's a wet start with 1/2 - 1" of rain the ends likely before noon. Clouds will break for some sun in the afternoon, but it turns windy behind the storm. High: 68.

MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 67.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 75.

WEDNESDAY: We break into the 80 with a taste of summer. It will be bright and warm with a high of 84.

THURSDAY: The summer feel continues with lots of sunshine and a warm high of 85. Dewpoints will creep up towards 60, so it may feel a touch humid.

