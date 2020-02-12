PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Overnight it will be a chilly one with lows ranging from 42 in the outlying suburbs to 49 in Center City. The sky will be moonlit as we are coming off the Full Harvest Moon of last night that many were not able to see due to the cloud cover. Tonight will be a second chance to catch a glimpse. Also, the Antares rocket launch that will resupply the International Space Station that was scrubbed last night is set for liftoff tonight around 9:16pm and will be visible across many parts of our area within a minute to 2 minutes after liftoff if you look toward the south-southeastern horizon.
SATURDAY: High pressure settles in over West Virginia and we see a light wind, lots of sunshine and temperatures warming back into the mid 60s for the afternoon. A perfect day for any outdoor activities although it will be chilly in the morning.
SUNDAY: High pressure departs and our next frontal system approaches from the west. We'll see some clouds mixing in with the sunshine, but overall another nice day with highs a touch higher in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: As our next system moves through we'll see a period of showers late Sunday night into the first half of Monday. Similar to late night and this morning this will be a very light rain with maybe a 1/10". By Monday afternoon we should be seeing some breaks of sun again with a high of 65.
TUESDAY: Sunshine returns and will dominate the skies with only a few patchy clouds in play. Our high rebounds to 70.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out, especially late in the day or at night. The high settles around 75.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a slightly high of 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Chilly October weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News