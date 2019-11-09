Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly Saturday, Warmer Sunday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meteorologist Chris Sowers says temperatures will start to warm up again tomorrow.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. It stays chilly for this time of year. High 44.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-34.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 56.

MONDAY (VETERANS DAY): Sun gives way to increasing clouds. High 61. Rain arrives late at night.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and damp with occasional rain during the morning (may end as snow showers). Becoming breezy and turning much colder during the afternoon. Afternoon highs are in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, blustery and cold. Wind chills in the 20's all day long! High 37.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 41.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with some rain likely. High 47.

