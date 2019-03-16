Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly St. Patrick's Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Melissa Magee reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 16, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 28-32.

SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.

MONDAY: A rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning (mainly south of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny and cool. High 47.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 52. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 58.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 59.

SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 54.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting in Camden
5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home
The Delaware Valley celebrates St. Patrick's Day with several parades
Fire chief hurt after pickup truck crashes into Berks Co. building
Drunk driving suspected in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicles collide in Camden
Rally held to celebrate young girls in Philadelphia
Show More
Charges dropped against former Phillie Lenny Dykstra
After NZ attack, expert warns of "24/7 Klan rallies" on fringe websites
First woman installed as Presiding Prelate in Philly Council of Clergy
Phillies star Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off
Man, 20, Rides school bus, goes to school after night of drinking
More TOP STORIES News