AccuWeather: Chilly St. Patrick's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows 28-32.SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 48.MONDAY: A rain or snow shower is possible early in the morning (mainly south of the city). Otherwise, partly sunny and cool. High 47.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High 47.WEDNESDAY: Sun, few clouds High 52. Spring officially begins at 5:58 in the evening.THURSDAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 58.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 59.SATURDAY: Abundant sunshine. High 54.--------------------