AccuWeather: Chilly Start to the Weekend

It was a seasonably cool, but mainly sunny day today with a high of 40.TONIGHT: Skies are clear and the winds die down, but it's very cold. The low drops to 21 in Philadelphia with outlying suburbs dipping into the mid teens.SATURDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds and we remain on the cold side with a high of 36. Winds be relatively light.SUNDAY: We remain fairly cloudy, but temperatures are milder with our high bumping to about 48. A late day or evening snow or rain shower is possible.MONDAY: Look for sunshine and patchy clouds for the start of the work week with a seasonable high around 40.TUESDAY: Clouds increase and some showers are likely in the late afternoon hours. The high is 48. At night, rain could mix or changeover to sleet and snow as temperatures dip into the 30s and eventually the 20s.WEDNESDAY: This is one of the most noteworthy "transition" days we've had in a while---and the transition will not be pleasant! Look for mostly cloudy skies, flurries and the arrival of a true arctic blast with a high of just 25. At night, lows will dip to 6 in Philadelphia and near 0 in some suburbs.THURSDAY: We have single digit temperatures at dawn and a high of just 19. We'll have abundant sunshine, but any warming effects will be nearly non-existent if you're outside.FRIDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still cold, but not as raw with a high improving to about 24 as we begin to emerge from the heart of the latest cold shot.--------------------